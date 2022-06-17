Judge criticizes Capitol insurrectionist's use of trial to raise funds for anti-vax activism

While sentencing anti-vaxxer and Capitol insurrectionist Dr. Simone Gold to 12 months of supervised release after 60-days in prison, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper also castigated her for using the riots as a fundraiser for her anti-vax group. Gold complains "My reputation has been utterly shredded," and takes no responsibility for her actions.

Oregon Live:

The judge told Gold that her anti-vaccine activism wasn't a factor in her sentencing. Cooper said Gold wasn't a "casual bystander" on Jan. 6. The judge also said Gold's organization has misled supporters into believing her prosecution was politically motivated and trampled on her free speech rights. Cooper called it "unseemly" that America's Frontline Doctors has invoked the Capitol riot in raising money, including for her salary. "I think that is a real disservice to the true victims of that day," he said.

…

Prosecutors said Gold hasn't shown remorse or accepted responsibility for her actions. They accused her of trying to profit from her crime, saying America's Frontline Doctors has raised more than $430,000 through its website for her legal expenses.

"It beggars belief that Gold could have incurred anywhere near $430,000 in costs for her criminal defense: after all, she pleaded guilty — in the face of indisputable, readily identifiable evidence — without filing a single motion," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.