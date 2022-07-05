Senator Lindsay Graham, Rudy Giuliani, and John Eastman have been served subpoenas over their involvement in a suspected attempt to unduly alter the results of Georgia's Presidential election. These are perhaps the three idiots of the apocalypse, with Senator Ron Johnson playing the fourth.
GA Grand Jury subpoenas Trump cronies Giuliani, Eastman, and Graham
Sen. Ron Johnson admits to his role in the fake elector scheme
Having been presented with a ton of evidence and testimony as to his participation in the January 6th insurrectionist's Fake Elector scheme, Senator Ron Johnson has changed his story many times, and now admits culpability for "a two-minute role" in helping try to steal the election. How much stealing of the election is too much?… READ THE REST
Judge criticizes Capitol insurrectionist's use of trial to raise funds for anti-vax activism
While sentencing anti-vaxxer and Capitol insurrectionist Dr. Simone Gold to 12 months of supervised release after 60-days in prison, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper also castigated her for using the riots as a fundraiser for her anti-vax group. Gold complains "My reputation has been utterly shredded," and takes no responsibility for her actions. Oregon Live: The… READ THE REST
Add vehicular manslaughter and DUI to this Jan 6th insurrectionists rap sheet
22-year-old Capitol insurrectionist Emily Hernandez continues to make the news. Better known for waving a broken piece of Nancy Pelosi's office, Hernandez has killed someone while awaiting trial. NY Post: Emily Hernandez, 22, who was photographed waving a sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office after breaching the building, was driving her Volkswagen the wrong way down… READ THE REST
