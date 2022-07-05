GA Grand Jury subpoenas Trump cronies Giuliani, Eastman, and Graham

Jason Weisberger
Boing Boing/MidJourney

Senator Lindsay Graham, Rudy Giuliani, and John Eastman have been served subpoenas over their involvement in a suspected attempt to unduly alter the results of Georgia's Presidential election. These are perhaps the three idiots of the apocalypse, with Senator Ron Johnson playing the fourth.