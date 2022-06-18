QMaga Dr. Northrup pushes "Jamaican remedy" to restore sense of smell￼

Disinformation Dozen hall-of-shamer Dr. Christiane Northrup posted yesterday on Truth Social that she has been using what she calls the "Jamaican remedy" to restore her sense of smell.

I have no context regarding why she's trying to regain her sense of smell. I can only surmise that perhaps she caught COVID-19 and lost her sense of smell and is using this flaming organic orange remedy to bring it back. This is so weird, though, coming from someone who is skeptical of germ theory and subscribes instead to the idea that the "microbiome is where it's at." Not to mention that it doesn't even work.