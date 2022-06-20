Here's a retro clip of Redd Foxx putting in work on the stand-up stage

Devin Nealy
Red Foxx in a 1966 publicity photo. Photo: John E. Reed (public domain)

We've abandoned several outmoded elements of sitcoms in the 21st century, and television is all the better for it. However, there's one aspect of older sitcoms that I miss. Remember when sitcoms used to be built around a talented comedian? The plan of attaching a sitcom to stand-ups didn't always bear fruit, but the concept was dynamite when it worked. The late 80s and early 90s exploited the formula too liberally; consequently, people believe the era birthed the idea. That's far from the truth. One of my favorite sitcoms from the 70s featured a veteran comic at the helm. I'm, of course, talking about the legendary Sandford and Son

Even though his Sandford and Son fame might have overshadowed his stand-up career for subsequent generations, don't be fooled; Foxx was a master of his craft. You can watch the uproariously hilarious Redd Foxx in his natural habitat in the video embedded above. 