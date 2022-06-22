Jury finds Bill Cosby raped teen at Playboy Mansion

Bill Cosby, released from jail after his rape conviction was tossed in Pennsylvania, was today found liable for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion. Cosby does not face imprisonment in the civil action, but must pay his victim, who was then 16 years old, $500,000.

The civil case against Cosby in Santa Monica, California, was the first to go to trial and represented one of the last remaining legal actions against him. Filed in 2014, it was delayed for years by Cosby's criminal proceedings. Ms Huth's suit alleged that he brought her and another underage friend to the infamous mansion, lured her to a bedroom and forced himself on her.

He didn't even show up in court.