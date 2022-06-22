What a whopper! Man catches a record-breaking 661-pound stingray

Watch as fishermen and scientists from the USAID-supported research project Wonders of the Mekong capture and measure (and then release) the world's largest freshwater fish. The giant stingray was captured and released in northern Cambodia on June 13, 2022. The record-breaking fish weighed in at 661 pounds.
An article in Field and Stream describes the record-breaking event:
From the murky depths of Southeast Asia's Mekong River, a new world record has emerged. The biggest freshwater fish caught anywhere, ever, was captured and released last week near Koh Preah Island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area of northern Cambodia. Fisherman Moul Thun, seeking smaller quarry to sell in the local fish market, accidentally hooked the giant stingray on the night of June 13, using a simple hook and line… FISHBIO, a partner on the Wonders of the Mekong project, officially weighed Thun's nearly 13-foot snout-to-tail catch at 661 pounds, crushing the previous record, a 646-pound Mekong giant catfish, caught on the Mekong in 2005, in Thailand.