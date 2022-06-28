It's chigger season, beware of summer penile syndrome

Are chiggers having a moment? The Stuff You Should Know podcast just released a featured "selects" (where they highlight past episodes) episode on chiggers, which was a chigger trigger for me. It brought back memories from the summer when I was about 8, when my mom, sister, and I traveled to rural south Louisiana to visit some relatives, and we all got absolutely devoured by chiggers. I had red chigger bites all over my entire body and oh boy was I absolutely miserable for days.

I decided to see if chiggers had been in the news lately, and lo and behold I found this most disturbing article about "summer penile syndrome." As its author James Felton writes, "Sorry, everybody." Read it and weep, folks: