Indian government censors tweets critical of Indian government censorship

Earlier this week Twitter disclosed that it had complied with an order from the Indian government in 2021 to remove tweets criticizing the Indian government's censorship.

From Entrackr:

The tweets promote Freedom House's Freedom in the World 2021 report. Entrackr has reviewed a copy of the disclosure by Twitter. This content is no longer visible in India, but much of it remains available on Twitter in other countries.

"People were detained for questioning the government's policies online, while connectivity restrictions beginning in August 2019 continued in Indian Kashmir," text in an image accompanying one of Freedom House's tweets said. The tweets all use a version of the world map with borders India disputes, a possible reason why they were singled out for compliance.