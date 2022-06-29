The last wooden escalator in New York?

They slowly got rid of wooden escalators in the London Underground after they became fuel for a deadly fire at King's Cross Station in 1987, with the last one gone by 2007. The New York Subway still had one in operation in 2010. But Macy's department store has the old wood treads rattling away to this day. Atlas Obscura reported they were still on seven floors in 2021, but Tom of "Travels with Tom" found only one in operation earlier this month.

In the shadow of the majestic Empire State Building and located on the ninth floor of the Iconic Macy's department store in Manhatten (think "Miracle on 34th St.") you can still ride one of the world's last functioning wooden escalators. Built during the Art Deco era, this people moving conveyance has a distinctive Steampunk/Dieselpunk feel along with a unique clacking sound unlike any aother escalator you will every use. Only two exist and one is under repair so this century old mechanical fossil may finally coming to end of its existence!

