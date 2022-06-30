Raspberry Pi Pico W brings wireless to its tiny $6 board

Behold the Raspberry Pi Pico W: a tiny single-board computer with WiFi (802.11n) and a $6 price tag. What are you going to put one inside?

At its heart is the RP2040 microcontroller, built on TSMC's 40nm low-power process, and incorporating two 133MHz Arm Cortex-M0+ cores, 264kB of on-chip SRAM, and our unique programmable I/O subsystem.

Firmly in microprocessor-with-benefits zone here, but I recall reading the non-W model will run stuff like Fusix and CP/M. If you need something tiny that's happy with a regular cut of Linux, the Pi Zero 2 is not much larger.