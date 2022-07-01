Nancy Pelosi (net worth $135 million) emails voters: if you don't give me money "it will be the single most devastating setback for protecting women's reproductive freedom"

Yes, it's important for Democrats to be well-funded for upcoming elections, and fundraising is unavoidable. But establishment Democrats seem to think the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V Wade is mainly an opportunity for fundraising. In this email Nancy Pelosi says if you don't send her a $15 "gift" it will "be the single most devastating setback for Democrats' chances of winning this election and protecting women's reproductive freedoms nationwide."

This kind of email isn't much different from the ridiculous emails Trump sends to his supporters.

I asked you Monday. I asked you Tuesday. I asked you Wednesday. I asked you Thursday. I'm truly sorry to ask you again today. But my team just informed me we failed to meet yesterday's FIRST End of Quarter Deadline since the Supreme Court's ruling. I won't sugarcoat this. If I don't reach 1,387 more gifts before midnight to close the budget gap, it will be the single most devastating setback for Democrats' chances of winning this election and protecting women's reproductive freedoms nationwide. If you've been waiting for a moment to step up with $15, this is it. Can I count on you? I just received an emergency phone call that made my heart drop.

this is so embarrassing pic.twitter.com/rixhDH1FM4 — Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal) July 1, 2022

I'm sure Pelosi has an excellent plan for codifying a woman's right to choose whether or not to have an abortion, but I don't see anything about it in this plea for money, and I don't see anything about how the money will actually be used to save democracy. I would rather donate to organizations that provide abortion services.