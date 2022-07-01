German musician Carolina Eyck is pure magic as she performs this moving rendition of Mozart's Queen of the Night on the theremin. "Tackling" the famous Magic Flute aria was on her bucket list "for ages," the theremin virtuoso says on her YouTube page. Mission accomplished.
Watch a theremin virtuoso play an exquisite rendition of a Mozart Magic Flute aria
