Linus Åkesson (previously at BB) made a theremin with a Commodore 64 and a spoon. [via MeFi] He performs it well, and explains the electrical principles at work even better.

(Åkesson created A Mind Is Born, a C64 music demo comprising only 256 bytes of code, procedurally generating an amazing and disconcerting audiovisual journey from the silicon murk.)

