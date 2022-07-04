Disneyland and Disneyworld are reimagining Splash Moutain to distance it from Song of the South

We're thrilled to share Splash Mountain at @Disneyland & @WaltDisneyWorld will be completely reimagined with a new story inspired by an all-time favorite @DisneyAnimation film, "The Princess and the Frog." Learn about what Imagineers have in development: https://t.co/HyKfdDSH3j pic.twitter.com/DV6476KAVX — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 25, 2020

As a beloved children's company, Disney sure has a host of problematic skeletons in its closet. Despite princesses serving as their bread and butter, Disney's depiction of its female protagonists has come under intense scrutiny for years. It wasn't until recently that Disney made a concerted effort to consistently amend its presentation of female protagonists, as opposed to occasional one-offs like Lilo and Stitch.

In addition to how Disney presents women, there are also many overtly racist elements interwoven into several classic films and comics produced by the house of mouse.

Dumbo is typically the first film that comes to mind that prominently features negative Black stereotypes in the form of the crows. However, Disney's Song of the South takes the proverbial cake.

To their credit, Disney has scrubbed Song of the South from their library, even going so far as not to feature the film on Disney +. Now, Disney has taken the next step in expunging the movie from their record books. The famous Splash Mountain ride at Disneyland- which is named after the controversial film- will be renamed to reflect their current standing on the racist nature of Song of the South.