Literally dumpster fire in Washington, DC

Right around the same time the US Supreme Court eviscerated the EPA's power to fight climate change*, there was a dumpster fire in Washington, DC. No, like a literal dumpster fire:
Sometimes reality is too damn on-the-nose.
*The only silver-lining I can see here is that we've already been on a mostly-steady path towards a clean energy transition, far ahead of the schedule even predicted by the Obama-era Clean Power Plan at the center of the Supreme Court's decision. But I'm not holding my breath for that (especially if our air quality continues to decline because of wild fires and other pollutants).
Image: wiredforlego / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)