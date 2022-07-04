Literally dumpster fire in Washington, DC

Right around the same time the US Supreme Court eviscerated the EPA's power to fight climate change*, there was a dumpster fire in Washington, DC. No, like a literal dumpster fire:

Just after 11am, #DCsBravest responded to 4900 blk of Bates Rd NE. Upon arrival, a large pile of trash was on fire. Fire is under control. Crews will be operating on scene for extended period of time. Thank you @DCDPW for your help moving debris around so we can saturate the pile pic.twitter.com/gS6sxB3tW4 — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 30, 2022

While the black smoke has dissipated, @dcfireems is still pouring water onto the large pile of trash burning at John McCormick Rd & Bates Rd NE in the Fort Totten Transfer Station. The fire started just before 10:30 a.m. @PoPville @dclinenews pic.twitter.com/6JNkPDdGPb — Dave Statter (@STATter911) June 30, 2022

Several dumpsters on fire on my evening walk through Chevy Chase pic.twitter.com/bUMNzXGqHK — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) June 30, 2022

Sometimes reality is too damn on-the-nose.

*The only silver-lining I can see here is that we've already been on a mostly-steady path towards a clean energy transition, far ahead of the schedule even predicted by the Obama-era Clean Power Plan at the center of the Supreme Court's decision. But I'm not holding my breath for that (especially if our air quality continues to decline because of wild fires and other pollutants).

Image: wiredforlego / Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0)