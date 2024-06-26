Supreme court gives corrupt officials a license to grift

"OH, CLARENCE!"

Episode 2, Season 1

"Gratuity's Greatest Hits"

INT. SUPREME COURT CHAMBERS – DAY

CLARENCE THOMAS, SAMUEL ALITO, BRETT KAVANAUGH, and KETANJI BROWN JACKSON are in the room.

CLARENCE: (grinning) Well folks, we really knocked it out of the park with this one. Who says you can't take a little thank-you gift for past favors?

SAM: (chuckling) Exactly! And Brett, your opinion was a masterpiece. "Gift cards, lunches, plaques, books, framed photos… or the like!" I like "the like!"

BRETT: (eagerly) Thanks, guys! I tried to make it clear that we're only talking about innocent tokens of appreciation. Nothing to see here!

KETANJI: (frowning) But what about the $13,000 check that Indiana mayor took? That's hardly a token.

CLARENCE: (dismissively) Oh Ketanji, always so concerned with "integrity" and "corruption." It's charming, really.

KETANJI: (exasperated) This poses a genuine threat to our institutions. Officials using their positions for private gain —

CLARENCE: (interrupting) Is the American dream, Ketanji! Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a private jet to catch.

SAM: (to Clarence) Ah yes, another "token of appreciation" from our friend Harlan?

CLARENCE: (winking) You know it. Brett, want to come along? There might be some beer!

BRETT: (excitedly) I like beer!

KETANJI: (sighing) I can't believe this is happening…

CLARENCE exits, with BRETT following eagerly. SAM waves goodbye, while KETANJI puts her head in her hands.

FADE OUT.

THE END

