Center Core Never More is a far-out animation by Jim Wilson from the early '90s. It has an awesome, pixelated look to it that reminds me of MacPaint. It was made using an Amiga 500 and includes audio by Wilson's friend. This video would have been a perfect fit for MTV's Liquid Television, but sometimes it's the coolest art that slips through the cracks. Wilson died in 2015 at the age of 72. May he rest in peace.