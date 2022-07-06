Wacko Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) says she would shoot her 5 grandchildren to protect their lives

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) is a strange duck. Speaking in opposition to a gun safety bill, the Trumpanzee congresswoman said: "I rise in opposition to HR 2377. I have five grandchildren, I would do anything, anything to protect my five grandchildren, including, as a last resort, shooting them if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren."

Maybe Grambo didn't mean what she said. For the sake of her grandchildren, I hope not.

Holy crap. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) said she would shoot her own grandchildren to oppose a gun safety reform bill that would keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them. (h/t @RyanShead) pic.twitter.com/LSOuI0jDif — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 6, 2022

In a tweet, Lesko expressed indignation that people took her at her word: