Wacko Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) says she would shoot her 5 grandchildren to protect their lives

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) is a strange duck. Speaking in opposition to a gun safety bill, the Trumpanzee congresswoman said: "I rise in opposition to HR 2377. I have five grandchildren, I would do anything, anything to protect my five grandchildren, including, as a last resort, shooting them if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren."
Maybe Grambo didn't mean what she said. For the sake of her grandchildren, I hope not.
In a tweet, Lesko expressed indignation that people took her at her word: