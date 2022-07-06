William Hall draws incredible art sitting in his car

William Hall: Keep Drawing is a video by Scott Ogden and Jenn Ruff that was entered into Raw Vision Magazine's 2019 short film competition. Hall lived in his car for years, where he made his amazing drawings. He used his steering wheel as a makeshift desk, and began drawing magical-looking landscapes, cars, and vehicles. Many of Hall's drawings are tributes to California, his home state. This is a fantastic little documentary about an artist who deserves much more recognition.

From the YouTube description: