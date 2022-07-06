William Hall draws incredible art sitting in his car

William Hall: Keep Drawing is a video by Scott Ogden and Jenn Ruff that was entered into Raw Vision Magazine's 2019 short film competition. Hall lived in his car for years, where he made his amazing drawings. He used his steering wheel as a makeshift desk, and began drawing magical-looking landscapes, cars, and vehicles. Many of Hall's drawings are tributes to California, his home state. This is a fantastic little documentary about an artist who deserves much more recognition.
From the YouTube description:
William Hall (b. 1943) is a self-taught artist living in California who spent nearly 18 years homeless. For the first few years of his life without a home, Hall was on foot, but he eventually acquired a pale yellow 1972 Dodge Dart, which served as both his home and make-shift art studio.