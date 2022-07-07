Driver of stolen car crashed into another car that, coincidentally, was also stolen

In Newberg, Oregon, police were pursuing suspected car thief Randy Lee Cooper who was tooling through town in a freshly-stolen Toyota Land Cruiser when Cooper smashed into a Buick Regal. Turned out, the Buick also happened to be stolen. Police arrested Cooper and the Buick's driver, Kristin Nicole Begue, 25. Perhaps the two can go into the car heist business together once they get out of the klink. From Oregon Live:

[Begue is] accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, police said.

Cooper, a 27-year-old Portland resident, is accused of crimes including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, assault and reckless driving, according to police.