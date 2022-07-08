Here's a list of gynecologists who will perform a tubal ligation without interrogating you

There has been a sharp rise in requests for vasectomies and tubal ligations in the wake of the repeal of Roe v Wade. Sometimes it's difficult to get a tubal ligation, though, because often doctors deny patients based on their age or marital status. To address this issue, some folks have crowdsourced a list of gynecologists who will perform a tubal ligation without asking whether you have kids, what your marital status is, or how old you are. The list contains doctors who have listed themselves as well as those who have been recommended by patients. It is sorted alphabetically by state.