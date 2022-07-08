Matt Gaetz buddy Joel Greenberg's sentencing will be kept under file, still cooperating with the DOJ

Facing a minimum sentence of 12 years after pleading guilty to sex trafficking charges, Joel Greenberg's sentencing date has been set after numerous pushbacks related to his cooperation with other government investigations. Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, used his state-supplied American Express card to pay for sex via the internet, and potentially to have procured underage women for others including Congressperson Gaetz.
We all await more details.
A federal judge accepted a motion by former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg to file his sentencing under seal to discuss his continued cooperation into the federal investigation regarding Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.
Greenberg pled guilty to sex trafficking, identity theft, wire fraud, and conspiracy in May 2021.
Greenberg's arrest led to a probe of Gaetz, who is accused of paying a 17-year-old girl for sex. Gaetz has denied those allegations.
Greenberg's sentencing has been pushed back on multiple occasions as he continues to cooperate with federal investigators. He hopes to mitigate the penalties he faces with his cooperation.