Matt Gaetz buddy Joel Greenberg's sentencing will be kept under file, still cooperating with the DOJ

Facing a minimum sentence of 12 years after pleading guilty to sex trafficking charges, Joel Greenberg's sentencing date has been set after numerous pushbacks related to his cooperation with other government investigations. Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, used his state-supplied American Express card to pay for sex via the internet, and potentially to have procured underage women for others including Congressperson Gaetz.

We all await more details.

ABC3: