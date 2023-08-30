Calling for an impeachment inquiry, Marjorie Taylor Greene describes… something else

Georgia super peach, Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to see Joe Biden impeached. Regardless of her having seen Donald Trump impeached twice, Greene is unfamiliar with the process. Describing her version of an impeachment, Congress first needs to "ask the question?" Purportedly they love asking it, but for some reason have not.

Greene introduced articles of impeachment for President Biden the day after he was sworn in. In reality, like when Trump was impeached, twice, the Speaker of the House will call to either establish a special committee or ask the House Judiciary Committee to conduct an inquiry and draft articles of impeachment. If the House of Representatives adopts those articles of impeachment the Senate will hold an impeachment trial. If the impeached official is found guilty they will be removed from office.

What Greene is talking about? Who knows.

Crooks and Liars: