Back in 2018, we wrote here on Boing Boing about an extraordinary living archeology project. A group of history buff friends had spent 20 years building a castle from scratch north of Burgandy, France. Five years later, here is a progress video.

The project is entirely powered by volunteers and the donations of the thousands of tourists who come every year to watch them work.

Thumbnail image: Stéphane D, CC BY-SA 2.0