I hate how accurate this is.
This video perfectly captures how websites manufacture outrage and turn it into news
- controversies
- fake news
- fake news real consequences
- manufactured outrage
- media literacy
- outrage
- weaponized media literacy
Republicans fall for fake news more than Democrats do, according to Rand study
Republicans are more likely to buy fake news than Democrats, says a new Rand study, as reported by Fast Company. It's not that "magical thinkers" and those who lack strong critical-thinking skills don't also exist on the Left, but fake news happens to appeal more to those on the Right. And a big part of… READ THE REST
"Devious Licks" and other Tik Tok viral teencrime stories were faked by a Republican PR firm working for Facebook
Who had the above headline on their 2020s bullshit bingo card? Taylor Lorenz and Drew Harwell report that Facebook hired a bunch of GOP operatives to smear competitor Tik Tok as a malign foreign influence on children. Most of those viral local stories about teens smashing up bathrooms, slapping teachers and so on? They were either… READ THE REST
The Mainstream Media is actually one event production company in Chicago
Who is the Mainstream Media? What is the Mainstream Media? This phrase is used and abused by everyone in own different ways — including by those who are most often accused of being the Mainstream Media. In a fantastic new article, the Columbia Journalism Review has finally cracked the code: technically, the Mainstream Media is… READ THE REST
