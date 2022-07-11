Here is the first astonishing image from the James Webb Telescope

Above is the incredible first Deep Field image from NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope.
"It is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
From NASA:
The image shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. The combined mass of this galaxy cluster acts as a gravitational lens, magnifying much more distant galaxies behind it. Webb's NIRCam has brought those distant galaxies into sharp focus – they have tiny, faint structures that have never been seen before, including star clusters and diffuse features. Researchers will soon begin to learn more about the galaxies' masses, ages, histories, and compositions, as Webb seeks the earliest galaxies in the universe.
This image is among the telescope's first-full color images. The full suite will be released Tuesday, July 12, beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT, during a live NASA TV broadcast.