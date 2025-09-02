3D atlas of solar system shows all the asteroids too

The Atlas of Space shows one star, eight planets, ten dwarf planets, moons, comets, asteroids, spacecraft and trans-Neptunian objects. All in slowly-orbiting 3D. Clicking on these celestial objects brings up a detailed encyclopedia entry about it; for example, Huygens. An exemplary interactive visualization, it's the antidote to those "not even right" vortex animations and the work of Gordon Hart.

This was a fun side project over Winter Break 2024 to learn orbital mechanics, browser animation, serverless deployment options, and of course facts about moons, asteroids, and comets. Building for yourself is a treat that I haven't properly enjoyed in some time. Source code is available on GitHub at @gordonhart/atlasof.space. … Shout-outs to a few enabling technologies/resources:



• JPL for its Small-Body Database

• Wikidata for its excellent query service

• SolarSystemScope for planet, moon, star textures

• Three.js for being an incredible library — performant, featureful, and straightforward

• OpenAI and Anthropic LLMs for 10x'ing the process of learning orbital mechanics and Three.js

