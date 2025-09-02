3D atlas of solar system shows all the asteroids too

Screenshot of the Atlas of Space Screenshot of the Atlas of Space

The Atlas of Space shows one star, eight planets, ten dwarf planets, moons, comets, asteroids, spacecraft and trans-Neptunian objects. All in slowly-orbiting 3D. Clicking on these celestial objects brings up a detailed encyclopedia entry about it; for example, Huygens. An exemplary interactive visualization, it's the antidote to those "not even right" vortex animations and the work of Gordon Hart.

This was a fun side project over Winter Break 2024 to learn orbital mechanics, browser animation, serverless deployment options, and of course facts about moons, asteroids, and comets. Building for yourself is a treat that I haven't properly enjoyed in some time. Source code is available on GitHub at @gordonhart/atlasof.space. … Shout-outs to a few enabling technologies/resources:

• JPL for its Small-Body Database
• Wikidata for its excellent query service
SolarSystemScope for planet, moon, star textures
Three.js for being an incredible library — performant, featureful, and straightforward
• OpenAI and Anthropic LLMs for 10x'ing the process of learning orbital mechanics and Three.js

