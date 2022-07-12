This morning, NASA unveiled the first full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope. The most powerful space observatory in history and the world's biggest science project, this incredible telescope sheds light on what happened in our Universe billions of years ago. Here is a glimpse of what it can see:
Dying stars, steamy atmospheres, and black holes: Here are the first breathtaking images from the Webb Space Telescope
Here is the first astonishing image from the James Webb Telescope
Above is the incredible first Deep Field image from NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope. "It is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. From NASA: The image shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. The combined mass of this… READ THE REST
The giant planets in infrared
Behold the giant planets in infrared [via James O'Donahue]! Specifically, the infrared wavelength of light is represented as white so that you can see it, among other false-color features of the images. It's from the paper Giant Planet Atmospheres: Dynamics and Variability from UV to Near-IR Hubble and Adaptive Optics Imaging, by Amy A. Simon,… READ THE REST
Nobody has claimed ownership of the mysterious rocket that recently crashed on the moon
Last week, NASA reported that its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter photographed a strange double crater on the Moon that was caused by a crashing rocket in March. Even as of today, nobody on Earth has claimed ownership of the rocket. Maybe on NASA forthcoming Artemis lunar mission, they can send someone to the crash site to… READ THE REST
