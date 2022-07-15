This incredible roller disco scene from CHiPs features a cavalcade of 1970s TV stars

David Pescovitz

The CHiPs punk episode ("Battle of the Bands") is a classic 1970s TV episode to revisit but I had forgotten about the excellent two-parter "Roller Disco"!" The scene above features a cavalcade of 1970s stars getting their roller boogie on. Look for Tina Louise, Dick Van Patten, Todd Bridges, Cindy Williams, Ruth Buzzi, Dana Plato, and on and on! Here's the full cast list.

image: Danielle Beder/Shutterstock