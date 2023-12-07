Norman Lear's family sang "The Jeffersons" theme to him as he died

As the legendary TV creator Norman Lear was dying on Tuesday at the age of 101, his family serenaded him bedside with the classic theme songs to his groundbreaking television shows which included The Jeffersons, All in the Family, Maude, One Day At a Time, and Good Times.

"The family was gathered around the bed, he was very comfortable and resting peacefully, and we did what we knew he would want," LaPook told CBS Mornings. "We were singing songs from Les Mis, and also some of the songs from his TV shows."

You never know when these moments are going to sneak up on you, [but when] we started singing 'movin' on up to the east side...' [from The Jeffersons, below] and heard myself saying 'to a deluxe apartment in the sky…' I just lost it, because he's going to some deluxe apartment in the sky."

I hope they also sang "Those Were the Days":