Lia Thomas was nominated for the NCAA 2022 Woman of the Year Award

The University of Pennsylvania has nominated swimmer Lia Thomas for the NCAA's 2022 Woman of the Year award. Thomas won the NCAA Division I title, finishing first in the women's 500-yard freestyle event, and became the first transgender athlete to win a Division 1 title.

Congratulations and good luck!

CNN:

The University of Pennsylvania nominated swimmer Lia Thomas — who has become the face of the debate on transgender women in sports — for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

The Ivy League swimmer was nominated as a Division I athlete for Swimming and Diving, according to the NCAA website. The award is meant to honor the "academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions," according to the website.

In March, Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I title after finishing first in the women's 500-yard freestyle event and recording the fastest time of the NCAA season. With that victory, she became the first transgender athlete to win a D-I title in any sport.