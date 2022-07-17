Suicide Prevention Lifeline has a new number: 988

Here's an important announcement: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has created a new number that goes into effect July 16, 2022. To reach the Lifeline from anywhere across the United States, you now have to just call "988". Their website explains:

When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary.

The current Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, even after 988 is launched nationally.

The Lifeline's network of over 200 crisis centers has been in operation since 2005, and has been proven to be effective. It's the counselors at these local crisis centers who answer the contacts the Lifeline receives every day. Numerous studies have shown that callers feel less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed and more hopeful after speaking with a Lifeline counselor.