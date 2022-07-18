The new Winnie the Pooh horror film looks perfectly ridiculous

Six months ago, A.A. Milne's Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain (though Disney's iconic pantsless version of the character notably did not). And in that short time, director Rhys Waterfield already wrapped production on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, a horrifying murderous twist on the beloved bear. Here's a brief synopsis, courtesy of Variety:

According to Waterfield, who also wrote and co-produced the film, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" will see Pooh and Piglet as "the main villains…going on a rampage" after being abandoned by a college-bound Christopher Robin. "Christopher Robin is pulled away from them, and he's not [given] them food, it's made Pooh and Piglet's life quite difficult." "Because they've had to fend for themselves so much, they've essentially become feral," Waterfield continued. "So they've gone back to their animal roots. They're no longer tame: they're like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey."

The film's official poster was just released as well, and oh bother, it is something.

There's no release date yet, though the film does have distribution.