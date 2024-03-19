Indie horror hits return to theaters for one night only

Calling all Final Girls and Boys — Blumhouse and AMC are preparing to scare the daylight savings out of you this spring with the first-ever Halfway To Halloween Film Festival.

The indie production company is re-releasing some of their biggest hits, for one night only, in over 40 cities, on 100 AMC screens. As reported by Bloody Disgusting the hair-raising line up is as follows.

Friday, March 29 – Split

Saturday, March 30 – The Purge

Sunday, March 31 – Ouija: Origin of Evil

Monday, April 1 – Insidious (13th year anniversary of the movie's opening)

Tuesday, April 2 – The Invisible Man

These flicks are the scream of the crop. Invisible Man scored a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, and, on a personal note, Insidious scared the bejeezus out of me with one of the eeriest needle drops of all time. Tickets went on sale March 15th, so time is running out to save your soul. Or, at least, a seat.

