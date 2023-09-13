Trailer for "Totally Killer" looks like a delightful time travel slasher film

I don't know how it took this long for someone to come up with the elevator pitch of "Halloween meets Back to the Future," but that's pretty much what the trailer for the new Kiernan Shipka movie Totally Killer looks like. Here's the official synopsis:

After Jamie's mother is murdered by the Sweet Sixteen Killer on Halloween, she travels back in time to 1987 where she must stop the young would-be-killer and get back to her timeline before she's trapped in the past forever.

Yeah, this looks great. Totally Killer hits Prime Video on October 6, 2023.