Raccoons and dog playing with bubbles

SQUEEEEEE! Look at all these two raccoons and one poodle trying to grab all the bubbles! One of the raccoons is especially into it—you can see it jumping up and down trying to catch the bubbles as they fall. I first saw this clip on Pee Wee Herman's Facebook page, but it was originally posted on the Instagram account raccoonvillage. Go follow them for lots more videos of these cuties! Here's an especially adorable one, where one of the raccoons uses its little grabbies to eat a crunchy snack!

Thumbnail image: lumppini / shutterstock