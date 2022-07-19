Tempe "UFO" identified as lenticular cloud

Tempe, AZ resident Nesha Higgins recently posted a video on her Tik Tok capturing something that definitely looked like a UFO or alien spaceship. The Tik Tok currently has over 350,000 views and over a thousand comments, including lots of speculation that aliens are visiting us!

Some speculated that it's actually a promo for Jordan Peele's new movie, NOPE, but Peele himself chimed in, saying, "That one's not mine." Local news meteorologist Krystle Henderson explains that this phenomenon is actually called a lenticular cloud: