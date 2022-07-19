Will making kids wear transparent backpacks save them from gunmen marching unhindered into schools and slaughtering them?

Texas school districts are mandating clear or mesh backbacks in the wake of the Uvalde elementary school massacre. Something is being seen to be done!

The district has already purchased the clear bags, and is set to distribute them before the start of the school year, the statement said. The decision was made based on feedback from students and parents, as well as recommendations from a safety task force at the district, the district said. The backpack requirements in Dallas follow fresh scrutiny of safety measures after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24, the second-deadliest shooting at a K-12 school in the US.