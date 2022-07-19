You'll never believe what this subreddit saves you

Clickbait has evolved over the years as efficient targeted methods have merged seamlessly with marketing savvy to extract clicks from netizens. r/savedyouaclick arises from the digital sea of distraction with a been there, done that attitude: seeking to help filter the noise from the static, self describing its ethos as:
*Don't click on that, we already did.* Fighting news media clickbait for better journalism.
Might I suggest sorting with the "New" category to get the latest clickbait stories before you see them in the wild.
Here's a short list of the newest posts from r/savedyouaclick:
- Supermarket sends message to all customers who buy milk | You can freeze it to make it last longer
- A Snake Bit a Kentucky Woman in the Face After She Did This | Ran outside to check on her daughters after they started screaming about the snake
- 'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings shocks fans with 'painful' crude joke | A question's answer was 'circumcise' and Jennings responded "A painful $2000 for you!"
- The Quickest Way To Dispose Of Used Cooking Oil | Let It Cool Down, Add Some Baking Soda, Mix It Together Until It Gets All Clumpy, Then Throw it Away.