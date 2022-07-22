Bizarre pink glowing sky in Australia revealed to be a sign of a *higher* power

Citizens in the Victoria, Australia town of Mildura were startled by a pink glow in the sky. More images below. Is it a sign that the end is nigh? Nope, just the embodiment of a higher power—a nearby cannabis facility. From The Guardian:

"Cannabis plants require different spectrums of light in order to encourage their growth," said Rhys Cohen, senior communications manager at [medical cannabis company] Cann Group Ltd.

"A red spectrum light is often used. Normally the facility would have blackout blinds that come down at night, and will in the future block that glow."