Bizarre pink glowing sky in Australia revealed to be a sign of a *higher* power

Citizens in the Victoria, Australia town of Mildura were startled by a pink glow in the sky. More images below. Is it a sign that the end is nigh? Nope, just the embodiment of a higher power—a nearby cannabis facility. From The Guardian:
"Cannabis plants require different spectrums of light in order to encourage their growth," said Rhys Cohen, senior communications manager at [medical cannabis company] Cann Group Ltd.
"A red spectrum light is often used. Normally the facility would have blackout blinds that come down at night, and will in the future block that glow."
illustrative front page thumbnail image: korkut/Shutterstock