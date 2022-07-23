BMW sets out to refute "subscription for heated seats" report

BMW, lately criticized over recurring fees for in-cabin luxuries in certain models of vehicle, tweets that BMW owners who ordered the correct options at time of purchase do NOT have to pay for a subscription fee. At this point I think BMW is having trouble reading the room and acknowledging a poorly-executed DLC campaign.

Hey (with the intention of talking about heated seats… 👇🏼) — BMW (@BMW) July 21, 2022

You know that cliché movie scene where an argumentative partner tries to justify themselves and in the process gets agitated, and that's the cue for the concerned friend to intervene, scornfully saying "Haven't you done enough already?!?"