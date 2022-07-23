So they are making a Mortal Combat sequel after all

Mortal Kombat is one of those IPs that should have a host of films to its name instead of only three. In the 90s, hot off the success of the original games trilogy, Midway- the former franchise owners- immediately created a live-action Mortal Kombat movie. The film arrived at the perfect point in Mortal Kombat's ascent in the zeitgeist and became successful enough to merit a sequel. The sequel, titled Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, ventured too far into self-parody and tanked the prospect of future films for almost three decades.

Depending on who you ask, both Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation qualify for the title of the best film in the franchise for different reasons. However, the most recent Mortal Kombat movie, which debuted on HBO Max in 2021, was met with a disastrous critical reception. Despite embarrassing reviews, Mortal Kombat enjoyed a successful box office run and is slated for a sequel with the first film's director still attached.