Syd Barrett of Pink Floyd was an incredible painter

Syd Barrett, co-founder of Pink Floyd, made an incredible body of visual artwork throughout his life. Barrett is typically celebrated for his musical talents, but his wonderful paintings and drawings deserve admiration as well. He worked in such a wide range of styles, and I love the high level of experimentation in his artwork. Some of my favorite pieces in this slideshow include "Ant Men" at 0:42, and "Lions" at 0:58. The sea of tiny faces in the crowd of "Lions" drives me wild. I wasn't aware of Barrett's exceptional paintings until a few years ago, and he's been an inspiration to my own artwork ever since.