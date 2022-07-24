Syd Barrett, co-founder of Pink Floyd, made an incredible body of visual artwork throughout his life. Barrett is typically celebrated for his musical talents, but his wonderful paintings and drawings deserve admiration as well. He worked in such a wide range of styles, and I love the high level of experimentation in his artwork. Some of my favorite pieces in this slideshow include "Ant Men" at 0:42, and "Lions" at 0:58. The sea of tiny faces in the crowd of "Lions" drives me wild. I wasn't aware of Barrett's exceptional paintings until a few years ago, and he's been an inspiration to my own artwork ever since.
Syd Barrett of Pink Floyd was an incredible painter
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- art
- syd barrett
Observe the "perfect humans"
In 1968, Danish poet and filmmaker Jørgen Leth created Det perfekte menneske (The Perfect Human), a curiously-compelling short film in which a narrator unemotionally describes and analyzes the everyday routines and rituals of a Danish man and woman. It's almost a parody of an anthropological film—Leth studied anthroplogy at university—but it has the feeling of… READ THE REST
Get ready for giant Lego Bowser
If you ask most hardcore gamers, Nintendo is lagging behind Microsoft and Sony in terms of relevance. Despite being the oldest company in video games, Nintendo's focus on family-friendly games and IPs has alienated them from older gamers. However, even if they have since grown cynical, there was a time when every gamer loved Nintendo.… READ THE REST
The wonderfully dark webcomics of Mr. Lovenstein
Webcomics have forever changed the landscape of comics. In older eras, talented and witty creators would have to claw their way into the Sunday funnies to garner any exposure for their funny comic strips. And even after earning a spot in a prestigious newspaper, there were still several content and language restrictions that limited an… READ THE REST
This mini vape is the perfect discrete companion for your pocket
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Using an electronic vaporizer is the way of the future when it comes to smoking, and the future is now. For years, vapes have been eroding the market share for conventional… READ THE REST
Do you always forget to toggle your Mac's security settings? Pareto does it for you.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Nowadays, getting total security on your devices is much more than setting unique, robust passwords. If your laptop or phone is ever stolen out from under your nose, hackers can easily get… READ THE REST
Juice up four devices at once with this sleek charging station and lamp combo
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We love having a plethora of gadgets — but that doesn't mean we love having just as many charging cables and outlets in use from them. It gets confusing figuring out… READ THE REST