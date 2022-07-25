Japanese high schooler dubbed "the most annoying batter of all time"

In The Art of War, Sun Tzu illustrates the importance of adaptability with passages like this:

"Flexibility in our lives means having a fundamental ability to relate to any new environment and excel in it. Instead of fighting it, you greet it with open arms and observe it; instead of criticizing it, you caress it and understand it; instead of ignoring it, you make it yours and be one with it." Sun Tzu | The Art of War

The 2022 National High School Baseball Championship of Japan has introduced the world to Ko Yamaguchi, and his extremely unorthodox batting style.

Major League Baseball defines the Strike Zone as:

The official strike zone is the area over home plate from the midpoint between a batter's shoulders and the top of the uniform pants — when the batter is in his stance and prepared to swing at a pitched ball — and a point just below the kneecap. In order to get a strike call, part of the ball must cross over part of home plate while in the aforementioned area.

Watching Ko Yamaguchi crouch down to shrink the Strike Zone is brilliant, however it's the combination with his switch hitting style that alternates after each pitch that made Larry Brown described Ko as "the most annoying batter of all time" for good reason. I'm unsure how this technique would fare in a professional setting, but wow does it mess with the opposing team's pitcher.