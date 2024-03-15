Oakland A's new stadium design: "spherical armadillo"

The Oakland A's are moving to Vegas. The lease on their current stadium is up at the end of the upcoming season, and their temporary home has not been decided yet. However, we have gotten a preview of what the new stadium will look like. It's designed by BIG and HYNB and is a "spherical armadillo," which would be an excellent band name.

From Bjarke Ingels, Founder & Creative Director, BIG:

"Our design for the new Vegas home for the A's is conceived in response to the unique culture and climate of the city. Five pennant arches enclose the ballpark – shading from the Nevada sun while opening to the soft daylight from the north. A giant window frames a majestic view of the life of The Strip and the iconic New York New York hotel skyline. All direct sunlight is blocked, while all the soft daylight is allowed to wash the field in natural light. The resultant architecture is like a spherical armadillo – shaped by the local climate – while opening and inviting the life of The Strip to enter and explore. In the city of spectacle, the A's 'armadillo' is designed for passive shading and natural light – the architectural response to the Nevada climate generating a new kind of vernacular icon in Vegas."

The iconic Tropicana casino hotel will close its doors on April 2, in anticipation of demolition and construction of the new stadium on the site.

[Via New Atlas]

