Dear baseball: replace it with all Simba Cams, all the time!

I don't really watch sports, but I do know that we've just started season, and I have to say, I'd be much more likely to watch baseball games if more of them included "Simba Cams" (but, if I'm being honest, I much prefer the dog ones to the baby ones, sorry, humans).

If you haven't seen a Simba Cam, it's when, during breaks in the game, the stadium plays the "Circle of Life" song from The Lion King, and then folks who have their dogs (or babies) with them at the game hold them up like Rafiki did with Simba in the Disney animated classic, and the stadium cameras capture all the cuties.

I just love looking at all of the doggos being held up. Some of them seem so confused. Some seem to love the spotlight. All of them are adorable and bring me joy. Please, baseball, can you do more of this? I'm begging you! Until baseball provides us with more, here are some videos of various Simba Cams to enjoy while we wait for more from this season!