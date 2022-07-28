It's official: Andrew Yang launches third party with both Democrats and Republicans

Last October, entrepreneur Andrew Yang left the Democratic party and announced he was starting Forward, a third political party. Forward to nine months later, Yang and former GOP governor Christine Todd Whitman (NJ), along with dozens of both Democrats and Republicans, have officially launched, as they put it, a centrist party that will "solve the big issues facing America … Not Left. Not Right. Forward."

From NBC:

Party leaders will hold a series of events in two dozen cities this autumn to roll out its platform and attract support. They will host an official launch in Houston on Sept. 24 and the party's first national convention in a major U.S. city next summer. …

The merger involves the Renew America Movement, formed in 2021 by dozens of former officials in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump; the Forward Party, founded by Yang, who left the Democratic Party in 2021 and became an independent; and the Serve America Movement, a group of Democrats, Republicans and independents whose executive director is former Republican congressman David Jolly.

Two pillars of the new party's platform are to "reinvigorate a fair, flourishing economy" and to "give Americans more choices in elections, more confidence in a government that works, and more say in our future."

The party, which is centrist, has no specific policies yet.