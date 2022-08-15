Watch Andrew Yang fastidiously avoid believing in anything

Andrew Yang launched The Freedom Party with the stated aim of going beyond right vs. left. Unfortunately, this leaves him with no positions to speak of. To state one would land somewhere, after all. Instead, then, there are amorphous platitudes cut precisely for detached political spectators. Here CNN's Jim Acosta tries, with some frustration, to get Yang to commit to any belief or position whatsoever.

Andrew Yang makes Lauren Boebert look like William Jennings Bryan pic.twitter.com/AvmShc5mtg — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) August 15, 2022

A party for people tired of hearing about other people's problems, with no plans to tackle any of them.