Planet of the Apes has begun, monkeys attack, and Japanese city sends in a "special unit"

What began as a search for a single mean monkey has turned into a war with a troop of baby snatchers! The city of Yamaguchi, plagued by a troop of aggressive, fat, and sneaky Japanese macaque has brought in a special monkey tranquilizing unit.

While not as destructive as a giant lizard rising from the sea, the monkeys have attacked nearly 60 people thus far.

AP:

The attacks — on 58 people since July 8 — are getting so bad Yamaguchi city hall hired a special unit to hunt the animals with tranquilizer guns. The monkeys aren't interested in food, so traps haven't worked. They have targeted mostly children and the elderly. …