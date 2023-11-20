House Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing the lie that the January 6 insurrection was a peaceful event, aligning him with the views of the nutty MAGA Rep. Andrew Clyde, who compared the violent riot to a "normal tourist visit."

But do normal tourists talk about hunting down and killing members of Congress? Here's a recording of what is described as a walkie-talkie conversation between members of the Oath Keepers during the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, indicating their intentions for that day.

Speaker 1: CNN just said that they evacuated all members of Congress into a safety room.

Speaker 2: There's no safe place in the United States for any of these motherfuckers right now, let me tell you,

Speaker 3: I hope they understand that we are not joking around.

Speaker 2: Military principal 105. Military principal 105. "Cave means grave."

Speaker 1: Trump just tweeted, "Please support our Capitol Police. They are on our side, do not harm them."

Speaker 2: That's saying a lot but what he didn't say he didn't say not to do anything to the congressman. [Laughs]

Speaker 1: Well, he did not ask him to stand down. He's just said "stand by the Capitol Police. They are on our side and they are good people." So it's getting real down there. I got it on TV and it's it's looking pretty friggin radical to me. CNN said that Trump has egged, this on that he is egging it on, and that he is watching the country burn two weeks before he leaves office. He is not leaving office. I don't give a shit what they say.

Speaker 4: We are in the mezzanine we are in the main dome right now. We are rocking it. They're throwing grenades. They're freaking shooting people with paint balls, but we're in here.

Speaker 1: Be safe be safe God bless and Godspeed and keep going.

Speaker 5: Get it, Jess. Do your shit. This is what we fucking lived up for. Everything we fucking train for.

As you'll recall, the Oath Keepers' founder, Stewart Rhodes, is in prison for seditious conspiracy.